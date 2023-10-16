Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

TSE:PXT traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$24.14. 150,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,997. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.71. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$17.81 and a twelve month high of C$30.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$25.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$440.83 million for the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 31.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 6.8846154 EPS for the current year.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

