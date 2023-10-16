Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PK. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.94. 253,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,230. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.28). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,058.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 282,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 607,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 56,118 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 556,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 189,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.