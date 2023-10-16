Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cormark set a C$45.00 target price on Parkland in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Parkland from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.32.

Shares of TSE PKI traded up C$0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching C$40.43. The company had a trading volume of 841,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,411. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$24.25 and a twelve month high of C$40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.2081967 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

