Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 60000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Pelangio Exploration Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Pelangio Exploration Company Profile
Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
