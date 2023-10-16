PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Decreased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,814,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,049,000 after purchasing an additional 285,638 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,158,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 65,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.
PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %
PEP stock opened at $160.00 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
