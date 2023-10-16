PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Decreased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,814,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,049,000 after purchasing an additional 285,638 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,158,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 65,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

PEP stock opened at $160.00 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.