Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Price Target Raised to C$0.55 at Stifel Nicolaus

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Perpetual Energy Stock Down 7.6 %

TSE:PMT traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,281. Perpetual Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.67.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.00 million. Perpetual Energy had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 41.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy will post 0.0203443 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

