Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.41.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.