Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Lowered to $33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.11.

Pfizer stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 42,766,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,716,020. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

