PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCG. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of PG&E from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.95.

PCG stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. PG&E has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.11.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after buying an additional 4,877,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,513,000 after buying an additional 9,456,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 50.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,549,000 after buying an additional 31,395,396 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,758,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,747,000 after buying an additional 4,994,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

