Pgs Asa (PGEJF) and Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF) is one of 117 public companies in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pgs Asa to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pgs Asa and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pgs Asa N/A N/A N/A Pgs Asa Competitors -4.08% -18.57% 1.89%

Dividends

Pgs Asa pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 34.2%. Pgs Asa pays out 85.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 79.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

38.9% of Pgs Asa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pgs Asa and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pgs Asa N/A N/A 2.50 Pgs Asa Competitors $1.53 billion $75.16 million 74.76

Pgs Asa’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pgs Asa. Pgs Asa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pgs Asa and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pgs Asa 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pgs Asa Competitors 492 2290 2715 157 2.45

As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.56%. Given Pgs Asa’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pgs Asa has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Pgs Asa peers beat Pgs Asa on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Pgs Asa Company Profile

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies, as well as carbon storage and offshore wind markets. It also operates in the Asia Pacific, Canada, Egypt, the Americas, Angola, the United Kingdom, Greece, Cyprus, Ukraine, Brazil, South Africa, other African countries, the Middle East, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and changed its name to PGS ASA in May 2019. PGS ASA was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

