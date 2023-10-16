Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $12.00

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $11.54. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 320 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Pharming Group Trading Down 6.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $736.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.52 and a beta of 0.28.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

