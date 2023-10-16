Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $65.00

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 65.20 ($0.80), with a volume of 642197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.20 ($0.81).

Picton Property Income Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.86. The firm has a market cap of £357.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Picton Property Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,500.00%.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £761 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 June 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

