Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 538,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 250,912 shares.The stock last traded at $86.80 and had previously closed at $87.11.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Total Return ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

