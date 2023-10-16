Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,152,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,885,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,754,000 after buying an additional 969,487 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,307,000 after buying an additional 472,619 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,245,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 113,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,278,000 after purchasing an additional 97,651 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.79. The company had a trading volume of 26,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,259. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.14 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average of $90.85.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

