Piper Sandler Boosts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $170.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,549,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,188,774. The company has a market cap of $428.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $114.32 and a 12-month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,360,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,041 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

