Piper Sandler Cuts NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $18.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

NEO traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 225,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,459. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.16.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $146.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

