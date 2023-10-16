Piper Sandler Lowers Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $80.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXAS. Benchmark cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXAS

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.70. 524,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,166. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.45. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,867 shares of company stock worth $3,809,493. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.