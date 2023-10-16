Piper Sandler Lowers Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $130.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.14. The company had a trading volume of 274,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,403 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $157,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

