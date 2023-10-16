Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $27.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $78.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 267.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.78.

PLUG opened at $7.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.91. Plug Power has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. The business had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 128,905.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,121,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,498,000 after purchasing an additional 718,729 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

