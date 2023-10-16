Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $236.00

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 236 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 237.85 ($2.91), with a volume of 8551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.10).

Portmeirion Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 281.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 370.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.28 million, a P/E ratio of 699.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Portmeirion Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Portmeirion Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,411.76%.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

