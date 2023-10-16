Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $103.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.57.

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Post in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Post by 1,086.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after acquiring an additional 324,956 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth $180,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Post by 29.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 15,168 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Post by 650.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after buying an additional 104,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth $5,738,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Post stock opened at $81.65 on Monday. Post has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average is $87.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.63. Post had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

