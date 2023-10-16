Prairie Operating Co. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Update

Prairie Operating Co. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Prairie Operating Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRKR traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 114,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. Prairie Operating has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

