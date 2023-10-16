Prairie Operating Co. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Update

Prairie Operating Co. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Prairie Operating Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CRKR traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 114,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. Prairie Operating has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.60.
About Prairie Operating
