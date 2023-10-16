PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PSK. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.41.

Shares of TSE PSK traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$25.10. 181,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,498. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$19.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.10.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 47.63% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of C$117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.1410556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

