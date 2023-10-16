PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$27.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.25 to C$27.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PSK. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.41.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE PSK traded down C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$25.10. 181,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.10. The company has a market cap of C$6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$19.52 and a 12 month high of C$26.90.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 47.63%. The business had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.1410556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

