Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 23,830 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 16,606 shares.The stock last traded at $143.01 and had previously closed at $143.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Preformed Line Products Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.25 and its 200 day moving average is $155.81.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.81 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 19.14%.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

Institutional Trading of Preformed Line Products

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Preformed Line Products by 127.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Articles

