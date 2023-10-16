Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $11.23 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 123.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 169,049 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.8% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.41.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

