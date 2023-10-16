PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRCT. Piper Sandler began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRCT traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.67. 299,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,072. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.58. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $47.75.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.25%. The business had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. On average, analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $316,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,729,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,128,000 after purchasing an additional 181,948 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,622,000 after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,685,000 after acquiring an additional 381,894 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,071,000 after purchasing an additional 124,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,207,000 after purchasing an additional 684,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

