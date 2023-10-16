PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Up to $26.94

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.94, but opened at $27.86. PROCEPT BioRobotics shares last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 54,215 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on PRCT. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.58.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 54.25% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $316,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

