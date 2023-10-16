Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $155.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.21.

Get Progressive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Progressive Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PGR traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.46. 1,811,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,035. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.75. Progressive has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $157.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $92.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $802,968,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,590,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.