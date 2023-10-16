Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PGR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

Get Progressive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

Progressive Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.99 on Monday, hitting $156.94. The stock had a trading volume of 307,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Progressive has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $156.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after purchasing an additional 560,479 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.