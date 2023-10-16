Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Short Interest Up 19.4% in September

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,330,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $30,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $110.53 on Monday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.58%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

