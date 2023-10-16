ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $13.62

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $14.94. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 20,935,231 shares trading hands.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714,147 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,032,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 97,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,581,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,094,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

