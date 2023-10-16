ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Up to $39.81

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.81, but opened at $41.10. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $41.22, with a volume of 193,736 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 10,085.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.