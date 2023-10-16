Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRTA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.38.

Get Prothena alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Prothena

Prothena Trading Down 4.0 %

PRTA stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. Prothena has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average is $60.56.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 244.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 206.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prothena

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $345,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $345,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,590 over the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth $843,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth $3,000,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 81.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.