Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives $64.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.54.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEG

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $544,647. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,420,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,648,000 after acquiring an additional 324,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,699,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,143,000 after purchasing an additional 445,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.4 %

PEG opened at $60.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.