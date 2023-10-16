PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.67.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PulteGroup
PulteGroup Trading Up 1.4 %
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.
Institutional Trading of PulteGroup
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PulteGroup
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.