PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.67.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.4 %

PHM opened at $72.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $86.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

