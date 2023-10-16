Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 3.2%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.89. 173,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 944,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QFIN shares. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Qifu Technology from $27.80 to $25.90 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company.

Qifu Technology Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $539.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.01 million. Analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Qifu Technology in the second quarter worth about $50,280,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $48,862,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qifu Technology by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,867,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,111,000 after purchasing an additional 765,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,861,000 after purchasing an additional 762,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $10,779,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

