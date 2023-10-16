QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $108.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.42. The company has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

