QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Up 5.9%

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 17,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 433,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on QNST. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

QuinStreet Trading Up 7.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.97.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.88). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at QuinStreet

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,524.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,650. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in QuinStreet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in QuinStreet by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading

