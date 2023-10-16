Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRC. Mizuho lifted their price target on Range Resources from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 90.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 970.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,210 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 249,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 33,298 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.1% in the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 61,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $34.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $35.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 4.66%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

