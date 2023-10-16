Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Down 2.1 %

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $183.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 3.14. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $385.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter worth $39,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

