RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RICK. Noble Financial dropped their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

RICK stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.27.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.32). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Adw Capital Management, Llc sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $480,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,563,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 488 shares of company stock valued at $31,377. Insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading

