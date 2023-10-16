Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives $69.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Regency Centers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Regency Centers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REG stock opened at $58.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.98. Regency Centers has a one year low of $53.28 and a one year high of $68.56.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.50%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

