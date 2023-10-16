Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.24.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

