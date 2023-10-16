Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Relx by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Relx by 293.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 54.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Relx by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 344,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $35.49 on Monday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $35.89. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RELX. Investec upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,080 ($37.70) to GBX 3,200 ($39.17) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($37.94) to GBX 3,170 ($38.80) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($25.70) to GBX 2,200 ($26.93) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,915 ($35.68) to GBX 3,000 ($36.72) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,880.00.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

