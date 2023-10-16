Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Relx were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 149.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX opened at $35.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $35.89.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,915 ($35.68) to GBX 3,000 ($36.72) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,930 ($35.86) to GBX 2,960 ($36.23) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,080 ($37.70) to GBX 3,200 ($39.17) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($37.94) to GBX 3,170 ($38.80) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,880.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELX

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.