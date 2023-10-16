Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) PT Lowered to $25.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 374.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RPTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of RPTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,526. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $221.84 million, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of -0.13. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $18.68.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $30.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

