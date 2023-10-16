Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Down 3.3%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.72. Approximately 41,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 567,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $893.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 17.06, a current ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,358 shares of company stock worth $507,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after buying an additional 114,725 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 106,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

