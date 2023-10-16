Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $161.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $159.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

Get Republic Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.27. 361,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.47. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after acquiring an additional 862,917 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after purchasing an additional 841,364 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.