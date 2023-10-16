Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Neumora Therapeutics (NMRA)

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NMRA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/10/2023 – Neumora Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Neumora Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Neumora Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Neumora Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Neumora Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Neumora Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:NMRA traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 91,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,656. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kristina Burow bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,624,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,610,431. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,515,460 shares of company stock worth $58,563,822.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

